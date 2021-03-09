Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New $36.32 Million Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,710,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,324,000. CommScope comprises about 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.36% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 6.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of COMM opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

