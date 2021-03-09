Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.97% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PAR Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

