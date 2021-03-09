Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Corning by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Corning by 74.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

