Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $485.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

