Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,101,895 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,101,895 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

