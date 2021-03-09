Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $340.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.