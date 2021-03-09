Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 318,500 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Workhorse Group worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,185,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

