Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 368,130 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 368,130 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.