Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 56,870 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,870 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sysco worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

