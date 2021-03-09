Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 6,474 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

