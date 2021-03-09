Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 978 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $183.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

