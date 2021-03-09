Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 486,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $72.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

