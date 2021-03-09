Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,685 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $29,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

