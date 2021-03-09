Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 9.8% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.22. 3,895,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,323,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

