Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 3,659,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,251,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

