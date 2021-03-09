Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of CMD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 20,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,512. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

