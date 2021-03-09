CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.19

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 159761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$643.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.19.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

