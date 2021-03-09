Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.32

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 44357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

