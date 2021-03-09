Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $144.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.