Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $144.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.
COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.
Shares of COF stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.