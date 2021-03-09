Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Receives Sell Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

OTCMKTS:CRPLF remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Capital & Regional has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

