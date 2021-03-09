Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

