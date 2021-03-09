Cappasity (CAPP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199,418.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $199,418.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

