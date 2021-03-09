Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 687 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 2,813,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,387. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.