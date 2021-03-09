Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $6.00. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 351 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 6.55.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.