Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 2,500 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock remained flat at $$16.41 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,757. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

