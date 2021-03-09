Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $193,368.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00543079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00071123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00534244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,653,795 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

