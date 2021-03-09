Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.40 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $36.75 billion and $5.40 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00286431 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011577 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.