Cardano (ADA) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002164 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.72 billion and $4.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00272214 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

