CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $64.66. Approximately 1,471,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 816,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,750,541. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.