CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

