Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.08. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

