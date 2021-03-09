CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 52.6% This Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $196,659.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 52.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00802613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,494,030 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

