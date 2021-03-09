CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Raised by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.0% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CarMax worth $60,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $123.20 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

