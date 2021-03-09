Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,365,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after buying an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,257,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,805,000 after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

