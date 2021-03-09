CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $761.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

