CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $18.00. CarParts.com shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 21,209 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

