Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Purchases $495,000.00 in Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 2,468,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,821. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,258,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 138,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

