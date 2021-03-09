Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $620.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

