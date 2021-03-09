Cascades (TSE:CAS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$18.04 and last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 89061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

CAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

