Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Shares of CASY opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.