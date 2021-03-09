Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.
Shares of CASY opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average of $185.03.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
