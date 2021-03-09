Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Sells $366,383.36 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSPR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 609,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,129. The stock has a market cap of $321.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. Casper Sleep Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

