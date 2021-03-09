Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Sells $115,576.30 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 609,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,129. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

