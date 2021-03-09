Caspian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,931.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.