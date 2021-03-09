Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $178,001.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

