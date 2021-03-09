Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.05. 2,966,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,090,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

