Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.05. 2,966,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,090,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.08 and a beta of 1.47.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
