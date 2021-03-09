Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -388.68 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $4,566,762.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,009 shares of company stock worth $18,929,921. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

