Castle (CSTL) Trading 242.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $35,012.66 and $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 242.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,254,058 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

