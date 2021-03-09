Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

