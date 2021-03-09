Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09. 343,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 558,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.