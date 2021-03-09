Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 1,312,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,780,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

